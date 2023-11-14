"You Failed To Deliver": Sacked UK Minister In Letter To Rishi Sunak

UK Home Secretary Suella Braverman, sacked by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, quit her office today with a massive parting shot -- a scathing resignation posted on social media where she accused him of being "weak" and failing to deliver on key policies and keep their promise to the British people.

The Prime Minister, she wrote, got the office partly because of her support.

"I agreed to support you because of the firm assurances you gave me on key policies... our deal was no mere promise over dinner, to be discarded when convenient and denied when challenged," she wrote.

"Your rejection of this path was not merely a betrayal of our agreement but a betrayal of your promise to the nation that you would do 'whatever it takes' to stop the boats," she added.

The "promises" she accused Mr Sunak of breaking include reduction of illegal migration, stopping the migrant boats from crossing the English Channel, issuing statutory guidance to schools protection of biological sex and deliver on the north Ireland protocol.

"Someone needs to be honest: your plan is not working, we have endured record election defeats, your resets have failed and we are running out of time," she wrote.

Suella Braverman was sacked after the comments she made last week about the police's handling of a pro-Palestinian march.

In an article she wrote published by The Times, she had accused the police of "playing favourites" during protests and claimed they largely ignored "pro-Palestinian mobs".

She also wrote that she did not believe the protests were "merely a cry for help for Gaza" but were more an "assertion of primacy by certain groups -- particularly Islamists".

The Opposition Labour Party alleged it had increased tension at pro-Palestinian rallies and Mr Sunak came under increasing pressure to drop her from his cabinet.