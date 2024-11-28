"You Chose Well": Vir Das' Sarcastic Remark On Elon Musk, Donald Trump

Actor-comedian Vir Das made history this week as the first Indian to host the International Emmy Awards in New York. From tech billionaire Elon Musk to US President-elect Donald Trump, Mr Das' monologue spared no one.

Mr Das used the platform to deliver a blend of biting satire and global observations, poking fun at cultural stereotypes, global politics, and industry power dynamics. His commentary has since gone viral.

Opening his monologue with a tongue-in-cheek nod to immigration concerns, Mr Das quipped, "It is very good to be here completely legally. I'm not a citizen. It's a very quick visit, in and out. I was just here to vote."

Mr Das saved his sharpest commentary for tech magnate Elon Musk and Donald Trump. Referencing Mr Musk's potential involvement in President Trump's government, he sarcastically praised US voters:

"You have picked someone to lead you, to make all of your decisions and be the most powerful person in the world, and I think you chose well. Yes, he says erratic things, but he's intelligent, successful, and an amazing businessperson. Guys, Elon Musk is a legend."

I was so grateful to host the International Emmy Awards 🇮🇳🙏 @iemmys Did a monologue to very formal, very beautiful people from across the world about...well... pic.twitter.com/JZoyhgN1Mg — Vir Das (@thevirdas) November 28, 2024

"Technically it's self-driving, but ultimately, I have control," Mr Das' quipped about Mr Musk running the government as if it were a Tesla self-driving car. "Keep Elon Musk happy. Alright? He will buy your platform and turn it into a podcast."

In a comedic slip, he joked about the consequences of divisive speech. "Please do not come up on this platform and say anything divisive, offensive, or inflammatory because this is America, and you will be elected. Sorry. Ejected," he said.

Mr Das' appearance at the International Emmys wasn't his first brush with the global stage. In 2023, he won critical acclaim for his Netflix special 'Landing', which earned him an Emmy award.