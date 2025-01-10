"You Burn...": Israel's Post On Los Angeles Wildfires Draws Backlash Amid Gaza War

At least ten people have died in the wildfires ravaging Southern California since Wednesday, with thousands more impacted by the devastating flames. In a show of "solidarity", the Israeli embassy in Washington voiced support for the residents, but their message has been met with significant backlash online.

"Our hearts are with the residents of Southern California as wildfires continue to impact communities," the Israeli embassy wrote on X. "Israel stands in solidarity with those affected, and we send strength to the brave firefighters and first responders working tirelessly to protect lives and homes."

Now, social media users are questioning Israel's empathy given its ongoing war on Gaza that has lasted over 15 months.

Israel has received approximately $26 billion in military aid from the Biden government. The funds have been used to target Gaza since the October 7 Hamas attack in southern Israel. The ongoing war has killed over 46,000 Palestinians, the majority being women and children, according to the Gaza Health Ministry.

One user wrote, "You burn hospitals and refugees on a live stream."

Another asked, “Why does this heart not beat for Palestine?”

“You're sending thoughts??? Lol after the US sent you billions. Thought they are your greatest ally lol. The people of the US need to wake up !!! Billions of dollars sent to Israel while Americans homes burn to the ground,” a comment read.

Someone commented, “Hearts? You don't have that.”

Since October 7, the Biden administration has sent over a hundred military aid transfers, including tank ammo, bombs, and small arms, to Israel. The Benjamin Netanyahu-led government has also received expedited weapons from a US stockpile. The US also agreed to lease two Iron Dome missile defence systems to Israel after the Hamas attack. In April 2024, the US considered an $18 billion military deal with Israel, including fifty F-15 fighter jets. Israel is also buying surveillance drones from smaller US companies.

The wildfires ravaging Los Angeles County have caused widespread devastation with tens of thousands forced to evacuate. Firefighters are making headway as winds weaken, but new fires near the LA-Ventura border have triggered more evacuations.

As air quality worsens, neighbourhoods continue to suffer, with around 10,000 structures destroyed, particularly from the Palisades and Eaton Fires. The LA County government has called for support from the National Guard and warned of looting in affected areas, while the full impact of these fires still remains unclear.