Los Angeles Wildfires LIVE Updates: Los Angeles Wildfires that have killed at least five people continue ravaging the city. United States' second-largest city lay in ruins. California's National Guard has been deployed to assist in managing the crisis. The biggest blaze had ripped through over 19,000 acres of the upscale Pacific Palisades neighborhood, while another fire in Altadena had torched 13,000 acres. Neither of the two fires was contained on Thursday, but the spreading has slowed, the firefighters said. Over 9,000 structures across the city have been damaged. Nearly 180,000 people across Los Angeles remain under evacuation orders.
Amid this, looting has broken out. At least 20 people have been arrested in the aftermath of wildfires that started on Tuesday.
Here are LIVE updates on California wildfires:
Survivors Patrol As Looters Prey On Fire-Wrecked Los Angeles
People forced to flee their homes by massive wildfires tearing through Los Angeles were taking turns to patrol their streets to ward off looters on Thursday.
Hollywood Sign On Fire? AI Images Go Viral As Wildfires Rage In Los Angeles
The iconic Hollywood sign that has featured in countless TV shows and movies over the years is facing a massive risk of getting torched as Los Angeles wildfires continue to wreak havoc. While the Hollywood sign is yet to catch fire, several AI-generated images were floated on social media, leading to reports that the blaze had indeed engulfed the iconic landmark. As the fake news went viral, the official handle of the Hollywood Sign clarified in a Facebook post that it "continues to stand tall".
Los Angeles Wildfires: Burned Homes, An Aftermath Of Massive Fire In Palisades
In this aerial view taken from a helicopter, burned homes are seen during the Palisades fire in the Malibu area of Los Angeles county, California. The Pacific Palisades fire has scorched over 19,000 acres.
Satellite Image Shows Before And After Of Los Angeles Fire
Satellite image shows an overview Pacific Palisades, a neighborhood of Los Angeles, California prior to the Palisades fire (L) on January 24, 2022 and during the fire on January 8, 2025.
Los Angeles Wildfires: National Guard Called In
Amid massive wildfires in Los Angeles, California's National Guard soldiers have been called in to help control the situation. "We're throwing everything at our disposal -– including our National Guard service members –- to protect communities in the days to come. And to those who would seek to take advantage of evacuated communities, let me be clear: looting will not be tolerated," Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna said.