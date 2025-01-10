Los Angeles Wildfires LIVE Updates: Los Angeles Wildfires that have killed at least five people continue ravaging the city. United States' second-largest city lay in ruins. California's National Guard has been deployed to assist in managing the crisis. The biggest blaze had ripped through over 19,000 acres of the upscale Pacific Palisades neighborhood, while another fire in Altadena had torched 13,000 acres. Neither of the two fires was contained on Thursday, but the spreading has slowed, the firefighters said. Over 9,000 structures across the city have been damaged. Nearly 180,000 people across Los Angeles remain under evacuation orders.

Amid this, looting has broken out. At least 20 people have been arrested in the aftermath of wildfires that started on Tuesday.

Here are LIVE updates on California wildfires: