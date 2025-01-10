Hollywood Sign On Fire? AI Images Go Viral As Wildfires Rage In Los Angeles

Los Angeles fire: The iconic Hollywood sign that has featured in countless TV shows and movies over the years is facing a massive risk of getting torched as Los Angeles wildfires continue to wreak havoc. As per a BBC report, fires could be seen burning a few miles away from the iconic landmark, situated on Mount Lee above Beachwood Canyon in the Santa Monica Mountains. While the Hollywood sign is yet to catch fire, several AI-generated images were floated on social media, leading to reports that the blaze had indeed engulfed the iconic landmark.

As the fake news went viral, the official handle of the Hollywood Sign clarified in a Facebook post that it "continues to stand tall".

"The Hollywood Sign continues to stand tall! Please keep the rest of Los Angeles County in your thoughts, and stay alert if you have to travel around," read the post.

Users on X (formerly Twitter) also posted messages debunking the claims with some saying using AI images to spread fake news at a time of natural disaster was 'psychotic'.

"The Hollywood sign hasn't burned yet due to the California fires, but it might be down soon if the fires don't stop," said one user while another added: "Using AI to fake a fire on the Hollywood sign is genuinely psychotic."

A third commented: "Stop with the bullsh*t, people are losing everything. The Hollywood sign on fire is a fake, stop reposting it."

Palisades fire

The Palisades fire, which started on Tuesday (Jan 7), has left more than 17,000 acres burning unchecked. In total, wildfires have burned over 27,000 acres. More than 100,000 residents have been ordered to evacuate, including high-profile celebrities who have lost their multi-million dollar homes, especially in Malibu.

While Hollywood Sign remained unscathed, the famous Sunset Boulevard was hit hard by the wildfires. Part of the area which spans 25 miles, is located in Pacific Palisades. The Palisades fire caused heavy damage, and many buildings along the famous street have burned down.

Trump blames Newsom for fires

President-elect Donald Trump has blamed Gavin Newsom for the fires, adding that the California governor refused a plan to send more water to the state's agricultural Central Valley.

"He wanted to protect an essentially worthless fish called a smelt, by giving it less water (it didn't work!), but didn't care about the people of California," Mr Trump wrote in his Truth Social post. "Now the ultimate price is being paid."