Satellite Pics Show Before-After Image Of Los Angeles Devastated By Wildfire

California's ongoing wildfire crisis has caused catastrophic destruction in Los Angeles County, as newly released satellite images from Maxar Technologies reveal the scale of the devastation brought about by the Palisades Fire and the Eaton Fire. Entire neighbourhoods have been reduced to ash, leaving tens of thousands displaced and countless others grieving over their losses.

Maxar's satellite imagery, taken in false colour to better visualise the affected areas, showed the scale of devastation. Vegetation appears red in these images, while blackened ground and obliterated structures reveal the extent of destruction.

Photo Credit: Maxar/AFP

"It is like driving through hell itself down here, literally through hell," said Alexandra Datig, a local resident, as quoted by Fox News. "This is madness down here."

The Palisades Fire, situated between Santa Monica and Malibu, and the Eaton Fire near Pasadena have collectively scorched 34,000 acres (13,750 hectares), making them the most destructive wildfires in Los Angeles history. Officials estimate the two fires have consumed nearly 10,000 homes and other structures.

This combination shows an overview Pacific Palisades, a neighborhood of Los Angeles, California prior to the Palisades fire (L) on January 24, 2022 and during the fire on January 8, 2025.

Photo Credit: AFP

While the Palisades Fire destroyed 5,300 structures, the Eaton Fire accounted for an additional 4,000 to 5,000 buildings damaged or destroyed. According to AccuWeather, the losses from these fires could range between $135 billion and $150 billion.

This satellite shortwave infrared (SWIR) picture shows homes in Pacific Palisades, a neighborhood of Los Angeles, California on January 9, 2025, after the Palisades fire.

Photo Credit: Maxar/AFP

President Joe Biden has declared a major disaster in California, promising support for the next 180 days. This includes full reimbursement for debris removal, temporary shelters, and emergency response costs. "Spare no expense to do what needs to be done to contain these fires," President Biden said.

"It looks like an atomic bomb dropped in these areas. I don't expect good news, and we're not looking forward to those numbers," said Robert Luna, the Sheriff of Los Angeles County.

This satellite image released by Planet Labs PBC shows an overview of the Palisades Fire, in Pacific Palisades, a neighborhood of Los Angeles, California January 9, 2025.

Photo Credit: AFP

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass pledged to rebuild the affected areas but faced criticism for the city's preparedness. Governor Gavin Newsom ordered the deployment of California National Guard members to aid in traffic control and evacuation zone security.

In Pacific Palisades, the destruction is near total. Upscale homes, many belonging to celebrities, have been reduced to rubble. Residents who returned found little left. In Altadena, where the Eaton Fire burned 13,000 acres, residents recounted harrowing escapes. One man died clutching a garden hose, attempting to save his home.

This combination of pictures created shows (above) homes in Pacific Palisades,on October 20, 2024, before the Palisades fire, (bottom) this satellite shortwave infrared (SWIR) shows homes in Pacific Palisades, a neighborhood of Los Angeles, California on January 9, 2025, after the Palisades fire.

Photo Credit: AFP/Maxar

The fires also endangered vital infrastructure, including the historic Mount Wilson Observatory, where Edwin Hubble once made groundbreaking discoveries about the universe. Firefighters managed to protect the observatory, though the surrounding area remains at risk.

A new fire dubbed the Kenneth Fire broke out near Calabasas, rapidly growing to 960 acres. The blaze threatened the exclusive Hidden Hills community, home to several celebrities.

Firefighters from across the United States and Canada have been deployed to battle the blazes. Aerial firefighting efforts have intensified, with helicopters and planes dropping water and retardant. Officials report that winds, which had previously reached 100 mph (160 kph), have temporarily subsided.