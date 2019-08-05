Yemen's Houthis Launch Drone Attacks On Saudi Airports, Airbase: Report

Yemen's Houthis launched drone attacks on the airports of Abha and Najran (File image)

Yemen's Houthis launched drone attacks on the airports of Abha and Najran, and the King Khalid airbase, in Saudi Arabia, the group's Al-Masirah TV said on Monday.

There was no mention of attacks on Saudi official websites or media.

Al Masirah cited a Houthi military spokesman.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.