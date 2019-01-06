"Where Are The Police?" Tweets Sweden's Envoy To France As Protests Rage

Yellow vest protests: "And where are the police??? Thanks to friendly neighbours we were able to put out the fires," ambassador Veronika Wand-Danielsson tweeted on Saturday

World | | Updated: January 06, 2019 08:57 IST
Protesters gather near a statue during a demonstration of the "yellow vests" movement (Reuters)


Paris: 

With no police in sight, Sweden's ambassador to France called on neighbours to help put out a small fire lit outside her Embassy during "yellow vest" protests against high living costs and the policies of President Emmanuel Macron.

"And where are the police??? Thanks to friendly neighbours we were able to put out the fires," ambassador Veronika Wand-Danielsson tweeted on Saturday, attaching photographs to her post.

While some social media users apologised for the protesters' behaviour, others were more tongue-in-cheek. One responded to her tweet: "Thank you Madame Ambassador for coming out with a bucket of water to douse the burning box. A true Viking!"



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Trending

Yellow Vest protestsSweden envoy to France

