Israel's top diplomat Yair Lapid opened the Jewish state's first embassy in the Gulf on Tuesday, during a trip to the United Arab Emirates after the countries normalised ties last year.

"The opening of the Israeli Embassy in Abu Dhabi with the Emirati Minister of Culture and Youth," he tweeted with a photo of himself and UAE minister Noura al-Kaabi.

