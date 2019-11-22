China Wants US Trade Deal But 'Will Fight Back' When Necessary: Xi Jinping

Xi Jinping says China wants US trade deal but 'will fight back' when necessary.

President Xi Jinping said Friday that China wants to reach an initial trade deal with the United States but is "not afraid" to fight back in the trade war.

"When necessary we will fight back but we have been working actively to try not to have a trade war," Xi told former US officials and other foreign dignitaries in Beijing, adding: "We want to work for a phase-one agreement on the basis of mutual respect and equality."

