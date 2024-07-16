X Recorded 'All-Time High' Of 417 Billion User Seconds Globally: Elon Musk

Musk said that X experienced a total of "417 billion user-seconds globally" in one day (File)

Tech billionaire and Tesla CEO Elon Musk claimed on Tuesday that his platform X, formerly Twitter, reached a 'record high in usage'.

Musk said that X experienced a total of "417 billion user-seconds globally" in one day.

In a post on X, Musk said, "X usage hit another all-time high yesterday with 417 billion user-seconds globally! In the US, user-seconds reached 93B, 23% higher than the previous record of 76B. In a single day."

In March, XData claimed that 250 million people use X every day for 30 minutes on an average.

"You're absolutely right @XNews. 250 million people use X every day. 550 million people visit the global town square every month. On average, users spend 30 minutes a day on X," the post said.

XNews said that X is 'indispensible'.

In a post, it said, "X is indispensable - and the numbers prove it! What's the latest @XData?"

Musk in October 2022, took ownership of the influential social media platform - Twitter in USD 44 billion deal.

In the ensuing days, Musk fired top executives, laid off half of the company's staff, formed a content moderation council to review account reinstatements and revamped the platform's subscription service.

There have been many changes in the company since Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk took over, some of which have been rather contentious, such as when he opted to restore suspended accounts.

With controversial decisions, Twitter started losing huge amounts of advertisement revenue, after which Musk introduced paid verifications in the form of Twitter Blue.

Musk, in July 2023, rebranded the platform as X over the summer, replacing the well-known blue bird associated with Twitter.

To boost platform engagement, Musk announced on March 28, 2024 that X accounts with over 2,500 verified subscriber followers would be granted free access to Premium features, while those with over 5,000 followers would enjoy Premium features at no cost.

