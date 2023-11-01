X Dating Soon? Elon Musk Wants X Users To Find Love On App

Elon Musk's ambitious plan to turn X, formerly Twitter, into an "everything app" has for long sparked speculations about what the would encompass the "everything". In a recent internal meet, the billionaire dropped a hint at an unlikely new feature for the micro-blogging site -- dating.

Musk has in the past said that X needs to compete with sites like YouTube, LinkedIn, FaceTime as well as banking apps to become a one-stop solution for a user's every need. Now, the Tesla CEO is also aiming to add a dating app-like feature for people to find love on the platform, a report by Verge said.

In an internal meet, which marked one year since Musk officially bought Twitter for $44 billion, the X owner along with CEO Linda Yaccarino told employees that the company is "rapidly transforming from Twitter 1.0, to the everything app."

Referring to the recent X update, which allows verified organisations to post job listings, Musk said a person's X posts can be "the biggest indicator" on whether they someone you'd want to hire.

"I think the same is true also on the romantic front. Finding someone on the platform. Obviously, I found someone and friends of mine have found people on the platform. And you can tell if you're a good match based on what they write," he said.

"So, X Dating around the corner then?," asked Ms Yaccarino.

"Yeah. There's already some stuff happening to some degree. But I think we might be able to improve the dating situation. Part of it is how do you discover interesting people? Discovery is tough," Musk replied.

The tech billionaire's Musk's tumultuous takeover of Twitter last year has been marked by drastic changes in the platform including renaming it to X. Since he bought it, X has lost a majority of advertisers as well as many users and has seen a string of job cuts affecting even the most senior employees including the CEO.

