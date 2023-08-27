Elon Musk's X Introduces Job Listing Feature For Verified Users

Elon Musk had hinted about introducing the feature in May.

In the latest move, Elon Musk-led X, formerly Twitter, has introduced a feature to post job listings for verified organisations on the microblogging platform. The official account of X Hiring posted an update on the social media platform to announce the same. The feature is "exclusively available" for verified organisations and is currently in its beta version.

Unlock early access to the X Hiring Beta — exclusively for Verified Organizations.



Feature your most critical roles and organically reach millions of relevant candidates.



Apply for the Beta today 🚀: https://t.co/viOQ9BUM3Ypic.twitter.com/AYzdBIDjds — Hiring (@XHiring) August 25, 2023

In a post, the company said, "Unlock early access to the X Hiring Beta - exclusively for Verified Organizations. Feature your most critical roles and organically reach millions of relevant candidates." According to the screenshot shared alongside the tweet, the listings will be placed under the section "We're Hiring", which is located under the bio of the company's account. These job postings will connect prospective candidates to their preferred organisation's website, where they may find out more about the position and submit an application. Reports say the feature will be available to premium users for a monthly payment of $1000 (Rs 82,300).

The billionaire hinted about introducing the feature in May. In response to a user's suggestion that Twitter includes dating services, Mr Musk said, "Interesting idea, maybe jobs too." This also appears to be a step towards the platform becoming the everything app that Elon Musk previously stated.

As per a July report in TechCrunch, Twitter made its first acquisition since Mr Musk bought the platform, a job-matching tech start-up named Laskie in May. It is likely that the acquisition helped the company in creating and releasing the new feature. A US-based media company WorkWeek, has been using the feature for a month. Its CEO Adam Ryan took to the platform to share the new feature and took a dig at Mark Zuckerberg's newly launched Twitter-rival Threads.

"While there is a ton of hype around Zuck copying and pasting another app, Elon's Twitter is shipping products that make a ton of sense. We just got access to posting jobs on our company page. Considering we've hired 20+ people from Twitter, this is a no-brainer," he said in a month-old tweet. However, he had also mentioned at that time that there was no extra fee for listing jobs on the company's profile and it was a "part of the package of a paid account."