World Water Day 2022: Date, Theme History And Significance

World Water Day is observed on March 22 to raise awareness about the importance of water and educate people to conserve it.

A principal focus of World Water Day is to support the achievement of United Nations' Sustainable Development Goal 6, which is to ensure safe water and sanitation for all by 2030.

Theme

The theme of World Water Day this year is “Groundwater, making the invisible visible”. The events and programmes, organised on this day, focus on the importance of groundwater. Many organisations, groups and leaders call on people to be mindful of this depleting resource.

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has penned a message on the Koo app to mark the day. Along with a special World Water Day creative, Mr Sawant wrote, “Let us collectively stop the overuse, exploitation and wastage of every single drop of water.”

History and Significance

The idea of observing a water day around the world was first mooted during the United Nations Conference on Environment and Development in Rio de Janeiro in 1992. That year, the UN General Assembly adopted a resolution by which March 22 was declared World Day for Water. The observation began the next year, in 1993.

World Water Day is also a reminder to all of us to take action to tackle the global water crisis.

World Water Day: Messages And Quotes

– Water is one thing that defines life for all the organisms on this planet. On the occasion of World Water Day, let us join hands to conserve water.

– It is time that we must all wake up and understand the urgency of saving water or else we will find ourselves in a different place. A very Happy World Water Day to you.

– If we do not save water today, we will regret our actions later on. It is time to wake up and save water for saving life on Earth. Happy World Water Day.

– Each and every effort made to conserve water can bring a big change to all of us. Warm wishes on the occasion of World Water Day.