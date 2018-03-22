World Water Day 2017: Importance And Significance Of This Day The main symbol of the World Water Day celebration is the shape of water drop of blue color.

World Water Day 2017: The theme for World Water Day 2018 is 'Nature for Water' New Delhi: Every year March 22 is celebrated as the World Water day. The day is celebrated to focus on the importance of water and need to preserve it.



The United Nations General Assembly designated 22 March 1993 as the first World Water Day, and this year it's the 25th World Water Day.



The theme for World Water Day 2018 is 'Nature for Water' - exploring nature-based solutions to the water challenges we face in the 21st century.



Damaged ecosystems affect the quantity and quality of water available for human consumption. Today, 2.1 billion people live without safe drinking water at home; affecting their health, education and livelihoods.



Why do we celebrate World Water Day?



We all know that water is important for a healthy body. This is why, UN General Assembly decided to call attention towards the water related challenges.



Including the UN member states and agencies, various NGOs also become involved in the promotion of clean water conservation focusing the public attention over all the critical issues of water.



The campaign also promotes supply of clean and purified water.



So as we mark World Water Day every year, we should recognise the vital - and largely underappreciated - role water has in our lives, and reflect on how important it is that we continue to work to ensure that someday everyone is able to take advantage of this important resource in the same ways we enjoy today.



