World Tourism Day 2023: History, Significance And Theme

World Tourism Day 2023: The day encourages people worldwide to explore beauty of our planet .

World Tourism Day is celebrated on September 27. This day highlights the significance of tourism in fostering cultural exchange, economic growth and sustainable development. The day encourages people worldwide to explore the beauty and diversity of our planet while recognising the responsibilities that come with it. Tourism not only allows us to discover new places but also bridges cultural gaps, promotes peace and contributes significantly to local economies.

World Tourism Day 2023 Theme:

The theme for World Tourism Day 2023 is “Tourism and Green Investments”. This theme emphasises the importance of making tourism more sustainable and environmentally friendly. Green investments involve using money and resources to support eco-friendly practices in the tourism industry. By focusing on tourism and green investments, we all can work towards a future where travel not only enriches our lives but also helps to preserve the planet for generations to come.

Significance of World Tourism Day:

World Tourism Day holds great significance as it underscores the role of tourism in various aspects of human life. Firstly, it promotes cultural exchange, encouraging people from different backgrounds to come together and learn from one another. Secondly, it increases economic growth by creating job opportunities and stimulating local businesses. Additionally, it creates environmental awareness and highlights the importance of sustainable tourism practices to protect our planet for future generations. Furthermore, World Tourism Day promotes the idea that travel can be a powerful instrument for peace and understanding.

World Tourism Day: History

World Tourism Day was established by the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) in 1980. Since then, this global celebration has grown in prominence, with each year focusing on a specific theme related to tourism. These themes have ranged from "Tourism for Sustainable Energy" to "Tourism and the Digital Transformation." World Tourism Day continues to be a platform for governments, businesses, and individuals to come together to promote responsible and sustainable tourism practices worldwide.