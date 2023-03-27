World Theatre Day 2023: History, Significance, Celebrations

World Theatre Day is observed on March 27. (representational)

World Theatre Day is observed on March 27 to honour the art and promote it across the world. It is marked to appreciate theatre and the artistes who strive to present theatre acts for the audience.

History

World Theatre Day was first celebrated by the International Theatre Institute (ITI), the world's largest performing arts body, in 1961. Since then, the day is being marked by centres of ITI and other organisations on March 27. It is on March 27 when the Theatre of Nations season opened in Paris in 1962.

Objectives of World Theatre Day

World Theatre Day is aimed towards promoting all forms of theatre around the world and making people aware of its value. It inspires theatre communities to create awareness about their work on a large scale and familiarise governments and opinion leaders with the significance of theatre. Another objective of the occasion is to enjoy theatre and share its joy with others.

Significance

World Theatre Day is an opportunity for all of us to appreciate the art and all those who celebrate it. Theatre artists bring life to vibrant characters on stage and present a show for the audience. World Theatre Day celebrates the spirit of theatre and aims to remind politicians, governments, and institutions about the potential of the art for economic growth.

Celebrations

The occasion is celebrated by theatres, dance institutions, culture ministries, government institutions, and universities. Theatre festivals are held to mark World Theatre Day while award ceremonies and meetings with stage directors and actors are also organised.

World Theatre Day quotes

“I regard the theatre as the greatest of all art forms, the most immediate way in which a human being can share with another the sense of what it is to be a human being" - Oscar Wilde, Irish poet and playwright.

"All the world's a stage.

And all the men and women merely players;

They have their exits and their entrances,

And one man in his time plays many parts."

- William Shakespeare, English poet, playwright