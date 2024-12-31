World Population To Reach 8.09 Billion On New Year's Day, India Tops The List

The world population is projected to reach 8.09 billion on January 1, 2025, after witnessing an increase of over 71 million people in 2024, as per the estimates by the US Census Bureau. In 2024, India was the most populated country, with an estimated population of 1.41 billion.

“The projected world population on January 1, 2025, is 8,092,034,511, up 71,178,087 (0.89 per cent) from New Year's Day 2024," the bureau said.

Around 4.2 births and 2.0 deaths are expected worldwide every second during the month of January 2025.

The jump of 0.9 per cent this year was a little less compared with 2023 when the total human population worldwide increased by 75 million.

World Population Clock

The US Census Bureau takes into consideration a revised series of population estimates at the end of every year to update the short-term projections for the population clock.

After completing the updation of monthly projections, the daily population clock values are derived by interpolation. “Within each calendar month, the daily numerical population change is assumed to be constant, subject to negligible differences caused by rounding,” the statement read.

As per the Census Bureau data, the United States was expected to experience one birth every 9 seconds and one death every 9.4 seconds next month. Meanwhile, international migration is expected to add one person to the country's population every 23.2 seconds.

Most populous countries

As of July 2024, India stands as the most populated country in the world, with an estimated population of 1,409,128,296 people (close to 141 crore), data shows.

India is closely followed by China, which has 1,407,929,929 people (approximately 140.8 crore).

Next in the lineup is the United States, which is estimated to have 341,145,670 on New Year's Day, witnessing an annual increase of 2,640,171 people (0.78%).

In the 2020s, the US population has increased by around 9.7 million people, a 2.9 per cent growth rate, so far. Earlier, the country's population had increased by 7.4% in the 2010s, which was estimated to be the lowest rate since the 1930s.