World Photography Day: This Is The First Photograph Ever Taken

The world's first photograph was clicked by French scientist Joseph Nicephore Niepce.

Photography is both an art and science. It is science for the novice who needs rules and guidelines to master the craft, and art for the masters to carve out a niche, to put them far above everyone else. The World Photography Day (celebrated on August 19), it is important to know the rich history of photography and who took the first photograph. Ancient Chinese and Greeks could have known the earliest methods to project an image on a screen with a pin-hole setup. In the 16th century, an Italian scientist modified the pin-hole "camera obscura" by using a lens instead of a hole to project the image. But this method couldn't permanently capture an image.

According to National Geographic, the world's first photograph was taken by French scientist Joseph Nicephore Niepce. It was titled 'View from the Window at Le Gras' and captured a view of a courtyard and outbuildings seen from the upstairs window of Mr Niepce's house.

Since photography was sill in its early stages during that period and there were several experiments going on reproduce what was captured, Niepce tried his own way. To get the permanent photograph, he exposed a bitumen-coated plate in a camera obscura for several hours on his windowsill.

Photojournalism

Photography has always served the press. According to Encyclopaedia Britannica, it became a part of war reportage when Roger Fenton sailed from London to the Crimea to photograph the war between England, Russia, and Turkey in 1855.

He was sent to provide visual evidence to counter the reports sent by William Russell, war correspondent for The Times of London, Encyclopaedia Britannica further said.

During his four-month stay Mr Fenton produced 360 photographs, the first large-scale camera documentation of a war.

Significance of World Photography Day

Since its invention, photography has become only better with time. From being a mere hobby, it is now a full-fledged profession for many. Photography isn't just technology anymore but a medium of expression that allows one to say a thousand words through a click. World Photography Day is celebrated by all those who practice this art form to recognize its potential and spread wrens about it.