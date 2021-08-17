World Photography Day 2021: Date, History And Significance

2021 World Photography Day: The origin of the day can be traced back to 1837 in France.

There is a popular saying that we all have heard often -- a picture is worth a thousand words. This saying could very well encapsulate the core idea behind World Photography Day. This day is celebrated annually on August 19 and has photography enthusiasts come together across the world to celebrate the art of taking photographs. The science of photography has played a pivotal role throughout human history -- today we have records of historic moments because they have been captured in photographs and can be looked at forever. Photography can capture expressions, feelings, ideas, and moments instantly and immortalise them for future generations to witness.

History of World Photography Day

The origin of World Photography Day can be traced back to 1837 in France. Two Frenchmen named Joseph Nicephore Niepce and Louis Daguerre developed the first-ever photographic process by inventing the 'daguerreotype'. The French Academy of Sciences officially announced the invention of the daguerreotype on January 19, 1837. It is believed that 10 days after the announcement was made, the French government purchased the patent for the invention and gave it as a gift to the world without any copyright.

While the French invention is believed to be the beginning of commercial photography, in 1839 William Henry Fox Talabot simplified the process of taking photographs. Mr Talabot invented a more versatile photographic process using paper-based salt prints. This more versatile system came as competition to the metal-based daguerreotype.

Significance of World Photography Day

The invention of the camera and the subsequent evolution of the technology that enables us to capture photographs today plays a significant role in all our lives. From being able to take selfies to taking pictures that document wars and protests, World Photography Day celebrates the art of taking pictures. This day is celebrated with much fervour by wildlife photography enthusiasts, photojournalists, and fashion photographers, and even amateur photographers. They come together to share ideas and spread awareness about this day.