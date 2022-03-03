World Hearing Day: History, Theme And Importance As Announced By WHO

On World Hearing Day, WHO has appealed the governments to raise awareness about safe listening.

March 3 is observed as World Hearing Day by the World Health Organization (WHO). It seeks to raise awareness about how to prevent deafness and hearing loss and promote ear and hearing care across the world.

Each year, the WHO decides the theme and prepares brochures, flyers, posters, banners and presentations to make people aware about the day.

These materials are shared with partners in government and civil society around the world as well as WHO regional and country offices.

History of World Hearing Day

According to WHO, the day was created in 2007 in a bid to raise awareness about deafness. It was then called International Ear Day, but the name was changed to World Hearing Day in 2016.

This year's theme

The WHO has taken "To hear for life, listen with care" as the theme for this year's World Hearing Day. It focusses on the importance and means of hearing loss prevention through safe listening.

The global health body also seeks to spread the follow message with the theme: That is it possible to have good hearing across the life course through ear and hearing care, many common causes of hearing loss can be prevented and 'safe listening' can mitigate the risk of hearing loss associated with recreational sound exposure.

Significance of World Hearing Day

The WHO has sought cooperation from governments, industry partners and civil society to raise awareness about safe listening. It said that this year will mark the launch of global standard for safe listening entertainment venues and mSafeListening handbook.

Key facts

The WHO has said that by 2050, nearly 2.5 billion people are projected to have some degree of hearing loss and at least 700 million will require hearing rehabilitation.

It further said that over one billion young adults are at risk of permanent, avoidable hearing loss due to unsafe listening practices.

The WHO further said that more than five per cent of the world's population requires rehabilitation to address their “disabling” hearing loss.