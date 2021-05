World Health Organization appeals for $7 million in response to health crisis in Gaza and the West Bank.

The World Health Organization Thursday issued an urgent appeal for $7 million needed over six months in response to a health crisis in Gaza and the West Bank amid a conflict with Israel.

The funds were required to "enable a comprehensive emergency response in the next six months", the WHO said in a statement, following the escalation of violence between Israel and the Palestinians since May 10.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)