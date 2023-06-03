World Bicycle Day 2023: History, Significance And How It Is Celebrated

World Bicycle Day was established in 2018 on June 3, by the United Nations General Assembly.

Take out your bicycles to celebrate World Bicycle Day on June 3. Designated by the United Nations (UN), World Bicycle Day is observed to highlight the tremendous health benefits that cycling extends to people of all age groups. Cycling is extremely beneficial for the health and overall well-being of the human body. Not to forget that cycling continues to be one of the most sustainable modes of transport; after all, it is affordable, environment-friendly, and healthy.

The resolution to observe June 3 as World Bicycle Day was passed by the UN during the 72nd Regular Session of the United Nations General Assembly.

That's not all. According to the UN, bicycles also “gave women greater mobility and independence.” “For more than 100 years, bicycles have helped advance women's rights by increasing their access to education, health care & sport," the UN tweeted to mark World Bicycle Day.

For more than 100 years, bicycles have helped advance women's rights by increasing their access to education, health care & sport.



Saturday is #WorldBicycleDay. https://t.co/4QSs2mplkppic.twitter.com/alxqihMc0W — United Nations (@UN) June 3, 2023

World Bicycle Day 2023: History

World Bicycle Day was established in 2018 on June 3, by the United Nations General Assembly. World Bicycle Day was accepted by all 193 member states of the UN General Assembly. In addition to receiving great support from Turkmenistan, it was co-sponsored by around 56 countries.

World Bicycle Day 2023: Significance

World Bicycle Day, as per the UN, draws attention to the benefits of using a bicycle, which is a simple, affordable, clean, and environmentally fit mode of transportation. In addition to this, it also has one too many health benefits linked to it. Cycling can reduce the chances of heart disease, stroke, and diabetes, among others. Bicycles also help reduce the gap between urban-rural differences, promote sustainability and economic growth, and help fight against climate change to attain the 'Sustainable Development Goal.'

“On 15 March 2022, the General Assembly adopted the resolution on the integration of mainstream bicycling into public transportation systems for sustainable development,” said the United Nations. The decision emphasised that the bicycle is “an instrument of sustainable transportation” which conveys a positive message to foster sustainable consumption and production.

https://www.un.org/en/observances/bicycle-day

World Bicycle Day 2023: How to celebrate?

A number of activities, like bicycle marathons, and seminars are organised across the globe to encourage people to turn to bicycles for fitness as well as a mode of transportation.