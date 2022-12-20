World Bank Grants $1.69 Billion Aid For Pakistan Flood Relief Projects

Devastating floods killed nearly 1,700 people in Pakistan. (File)

The World Bank has approved financing of $1.69 billion for flood relief projects in Pakistan, it said in a statement on Monday.

Pakistan's already stressed economy took a further hit after severe floods earlier this year submerged large swathes of the country, killing nearly 1,700 people, damaging farmlands and infrastructure.

The World Bank financing is aimed at relief projects in the south-eastern Sindh province, which it said was worst-affected by the floods.

