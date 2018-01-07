Worker At China Factory Of iPhone Maker Foxconn Jumps To Death: Report Ming Li was a dispatch worker from an agency at the factory in Zhengzhou, the capital city of Henan province. He lived at the Foxconn factory, one of the company's largest in China

Share EMAIL PRINT It is still not known why he jumped, China Labour Watch said in an email (Representational) Beijing: A worker at a factory in China operated by iPhone maker Foxconn died on Saturday after jumping from a window, according to a statement from China Labour Watch, a U.S.-based activist organisation, which cited information from employees.



Ming Li was a dispatch worker from an agency at the factory in Zhengzhou, the capital city of Henan province. He lived at the factory, one of the company's largest in China.



It is still not known why he jumped, China Labour Watch said in an email.



Foxconn's Chinese headquarters in Shenzhen could not be reached for comment outside of normal business hours.



The report comes after a small number of students were discovered in November working overtime in Foxconn's Chinese factory, violating local labour laws.



Apple Inc and Foxconn, formally known as Hon Hai Precision Industry Co and a major supplier to the U.S. firm, have been accused of poor labour practices in the past.



But the U.S. firm has been trying to get a grip of such issues, releasing annual reviews of the iPhone supply chain.



(Reporting by Josephine Mason and Meng Meng; additional reporting by Vincent Lee; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

© Thomson Reuters 2018



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)



A worker at a factory in China operated by iPhone maker Foxconn died on Saturday after jumping from a window, according to a statement from China Labour Watch, a U.S.-based activist organisation, which cited information from employees.Ming Li was a dispatch worker from an agency at the factory in Zhengzhou, the capital city of Henan province. He lived at the factory, one of the company's largest in China.It is still not known why he jumped, China Labour Watch said in an email.Foxconn's Chinese headquarters in Shenzhen could not be reached for comment outside of normal business hours.The report comes after a small number of students were discovered in November working overtime in Foxconn's Chinese factory, violating local labour laws.Apple Inc and Foxconn, formally known as Hon Hai Precision Industry Co and a major supplier to the U.S. firm, have been accused of poor labour practices in the past.But the U.S. firm has been trying to get a grip of such issues, releasing annual reviews of the iPhone supply chain. (Reporting by Josephine Mason and Meng Meng; additional reporting by Vincent Lee; Editing by Himani Sarkar)