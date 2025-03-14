"Won't Yield To These Kinds Of Threats": French PM Defies Trump Tariffs

France's Prime Minister Francois Bayrou said Thursday that EU countries "will not yield" to US President Donald Trump's "threats" of steep tariffs on wine and champagne imports.

"It is important for us Europeans to show who we are and that we will not yield to these kinds of threats," Bayrou said in an address at a trade forum.

Trump earlier threatened to impose 200-percent tariffs on wine, champagne and other alcoholic beverages from European Union countries, in retaliation against the bloc's planned levies on American-made whiskey, part of a tit-for-tat trade war launched since he took office.

