"Won't Negotiate, Do Whatever The Hell You Want": Iran President To Trump

President Masoud Pezeshkian said Iran would not negotiate with the U.S. while being threatened, telling President Donald Trump to "do whatever the hell you want", Iranian state media reported on Tuesday.

"It is unacceptable for us that they (the U.S.) give orders and make threats. I won't even negotiate with you. Do whatever the hell you want", state media quoted Pezeshkian as saying.

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on Saturday that Tehran would not be bullied into negotiations, a day after Donald Trump said he had sent a letter urging Iran to engage in talks on a new nuclear deal.

While expressing openness to a deal with Tehran, Donald Trump has reinstated the "maximum pressure" campaign he applied in his first term as president to isolate Iran from the global economy and drive its oil exports down towards zero.

