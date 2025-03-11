Advertisement

"Won't Negotiate, Do Whatever The Hell You Want": Iran President To Trump

"It is unacceptable for us that they (the U.S.) give orders and make threats. I won't even negotiate with you. Do whatever the hell you want", state media quoted Masoud Pezeshkian as saying.

Read Time: 1 min
Share
"Won't Negotiate, Do Whatever The Hell You Want": Iran President To Trump
"It is unacceptable for us that they (US) give orders and make threats," said Masoud Pezeshkian. (File)

President Masoud Pezeshkian said Iran would not negotiate with the U.S. while being threatened, telling President Donald Trump to "do whatever the hell you want", Iranian state media reported on Tuesday.

"It is unacceptable for us that they (the U.S.) give orders and make threats. I won't even negotiate with you. Do whatever the hell you want", state media quoted Pezeshkian as saying.

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on Saturday that Tehran would not be bullied into negotiations, a day after Donald Trump said he had sent a letter urging Iran to engage in talks on a new nuclear deal.

While expressing openness to a deal with Tehran, Donald Trump has reinstated the "maximum pressure" campaign he applied in his first term as president to isolate Iran from the global economy and drive its oil exports down towards zero.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Show full article
Comments

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Trump Iran, Trump Iran Nuclear Deal, Trump Iran Threat
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now