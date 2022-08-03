'Won't Back Down' Says Taiwan President: 5 Points On Who She Is

The Taiwan President welcomed Ms Pelosi and said at a joint event with her that Taipei is facing "deliberately heightened military threats" but reiterated that the country will not back down. "We will... continue to hold the line of defence for democracy," she added.

She also thanked the US House Speaker for "taking concrete actions to show your staunch support for Taiwan at this critical moment".

Tsai Ing-wen made history in 2016 when she became Taiwan's first female president, according to New York Times. One of the landmark decisions during this term was to make gay marriages legal in Taiwan.

She got her second term in 2020 for standing firm against China in the ongoing territorial dispute. She secured a landslide victory over her opponent Han Kuo-yu Kuomintang party, according to Bloomberg. Tsai has positioned herself as the defender of Taiwan's sovereignty against China's view that the island nation must one day be united with the mainland.