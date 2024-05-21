Women Pose For Selfie After Suffering Car Crash In Mexico, Baffle Bystanders

Mexican authorities are still investigating the crash

Bystanders were left baffled when they saw two women seriously injured in a car crash posing for a selfie. According to New York Post, the two women were victims of a car accident on the streets of the Mexican city of Cuernavaca on Saturday. Five women were in the car when the driver lost control and flipped the vehicle in Cuernavaca's Lomas del Mirador neighbourhood.

In pictures that have emerged after the crash, two of the women were seen taking a selfie together as they sat on the pavement, bleeding from multiple injuries. The bizarre scene drew particular attention, as the women, despite their injuries, took a selfie next to the car while the other occupants were making calls. According to local media, the women took the selfie as they waited for an ambulance to arrive.

Meanwhile, their car is seen rolled over on its roof in the middle of the road with its windows smashed. It's suspected they were all under the influence of alcohol.

Another video showed one of the women struggling to walk and receiving assistance from a policeman.

Both victims are believed to have suffered serious wounds and were eventually taken to the hospital. Three other occupants were also taken to the hospital.

The details of the car accident are still unclear and Mexican authorities are investigating the crash.

Meanwhile, people on the internet were shocked by the women's behaviour while some expressed concern for them and the obsessive selfie culture.

One user said, ''Women are already beginning to show serious mental problems and obsession with always taking photos, be careful about that.'' Another person commented, ''I think the selfie photo perfectly describes how stupid people are.''

A third user stated, ''I've always wondered why there's such a constant need to take a photo of everything we do these days. But we're reaching a point of ridiculousness and exaggeration just to get attention.''

A fourth added, ''They decided to mother that moment for posterity.''