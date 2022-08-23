Women Across The World Share Dancing Videos In Solidarity With Finland PM

Finland's Prime Minister said that the videos of her were "filmed in private premises".

Women across the world are sharing videos of themselves dancing on social media in a show of solidarity after Finland's Prime Minister came under fire this week over a clip of her dancing, allegedly in an drunk state, with her friends surfaced online.

On a day when Sanna Marin received a negative result in a drug test which she took to "clear up suspicions", several women posted videos with the hashtag 'Solidarity With Sanna'. While some political opponents condemned Ms Marin's behavior in the videos as inappropriate for a Prime Minister, women on social media disagree.

Love it! Danish women are posting videos of themselves partying while tagging Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin.



To show “Solidarity with Sanna” pic.twitter.com/8gsUTuROLJ — Very Finnish Problems (@VFinnishProbs) August 20, 2022

In the videos, the women are seen dancing in their homes or in public settings. A user's caption encompassed the sentiment behind the show of solidarity: "We should all dance a little more! I stand in solidarity with Sanna."

Among the women that extended their support to the Finish Prime Minister included women politicians from different countries.

If letting off steam at a party is the worst thing your prime minister has done, then you're a pretty lucky country. 🇫🇮 #solidaritywithsannapic.twitter.com/0jGJBKuZ0M — Fiona Patten MP (@FionaPattenMLC) August 22, 2022

Fiona Patten, a member of Parliament in Australia posted a picture of herself dancing on Twitter with the caption, "If letting off steam at a party is the worst thing your Prime Minister has done, then you're a pretty lucky country."

Member of the European Parliament, Tilly Metz also shared a video of herself dancing in a public setting in solidarity with Ms Marin.

If you have a problem that a female politician is dancing with friends during her week-end, then YOU have a problem, not this politician. We should even dance more, independently gender or age.💃🕺= better working afterwards. #RightToDisconnect#RightToDance#solidaritywithsannapic.twitter.com/haekCFzqhL — Tilly Metz MEP (@MetzTilly) August 22, 2022

Accompanied with the hashtags "Right To Dance" and "Right To Disconnect", she said, "If you have a problem that a female politician is dancing with friends during her week-end, then you have a problem, not this politician. We should even dance more, independently gender or age. Dancing= better working afterwards."

The "Solidarity With Sanna" movement has earned the Internet's praise as well. "This is powerful and a brilliant reaction to the barely disguised misogyny of the past few days," a user said.

This is powerful and a brilliant reaction to the barely disguised misogyny of the past few days. #SolidarityWithSannahttps://t.co/eZe2sQwWWb — John Eardly (@JohnJEardly) August 20, 2022

In the controversial clip of the Finnish Prime Minister, Ms Marin is dancing with a group of people in what appears is a private apartment. The video was reportedly initially uploaded on Instagram Stories after which it got leaked and went viral.

Finland's Prime Minister @MarinSanna is in the headlines after a video of her partying was leaked today.



She has previously been criticized for attending too many music festivals & spending too much on partying instead of ruling.



The critics say it's not fitting for a PM. pic.twitter.com/FbOhdTeEGw — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) August 17, 2022

Ms Marin previously said she was "spending an evening with friends" and that the videos were "filmed in private premises".