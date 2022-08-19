Finland's PM Takes Drug Test After Viral Party Video Sparks Row

"Never in my life have I used drugs," Sanna Marin told a news conference. (File)

Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin said on Friday she had taken a drugs test in the wake of video footage published earlier this week that showed her partying with friends and vowed she had never used illegal drugs.

"Never in my life have I used drugs," she told a news conference.

In the video, Finland's Prime Minister was seen dancing with a group of people in what appears is a private apartment. The video was initially uploaded on Instagram Stories after which it got leaked and went viral.

According to a report, several known Finnish personalities were spotted at the party. These include Member of Parliament Ilmari Nurminen from Ms Marin's Social Democratic Party, a popular singer, influencer, YouTuber, and radio and TV host, among others.

As the Prime Minister's video did rounds on social media, it elicited varying reactions from users.