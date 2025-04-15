Woman Who Lives Free Aboard Cruise Ship Reveals 'One Rule' She Must Follow

A woman has shared her experience of living aboard a cruise ship and all of its perks. But she gets it all only because she abides by an unusual condition.



Christine Kesteloo said she has travelled to 106 countries and once earned the title of cruise director.



These days, Ms Kesteloo and her husband, the head engineer for a cruise line, spend half of their time in the Netherlands and the other half aboard a cruise ship.



Originally from the United States, Ms Kesteloo has been enjoying free food and lodging every day for over 10 years now. Apart from that, she makes use of other amenities available to visitors.



But there's one condition that Ms Kesteloo always follows to enjoy free amenities aboard the cruise ship — staying away from the casino floor.



“I am not allowed to sit at a slot machine and play my heart until I win because it would look a little weird if I, as the wife of the chief staff engineer, won like a big jackpot,” Ms Kesteloo was quoted as saying by The New York Post.



“So I am not allowed to gamble on the ship,” she added.



Ms Kesteloo, who has amassed over 980,000 followers on TikTok where she talks about her cruise life, revealed that spouses of crew members were entitled to complimentary aboard accommodations.



She receives 50 per cent off on spas, onboard shops, and alcoholic and carbonated beverages. She also receives internet access at a discounted rate.



“We always have the same cabin that is assigned to Pete's position on the ship, and in my opinion, we have the best cabin on the entire ship,” Ms Kesteloo said.



Ms Kesteloo added that, as long as she was wearing a badge, she could visit worker zones and all places reserved for guests.



With a few exceptions, she stated, “While I live on the cruise ship, I live as a guest but also as crew,” revealing that she benefits from almost every aspect of both worlds.



Ms Kesteloo said she respects the ship's amenities, admitting that she lets visitors use the pool, spa, gym, and sun loungers before using them herself.