Woman Suspect Searched 'Does God Forgive Murderers?' Before Shooting Man In Head

Cynthia Martinez, 27, who shot and killed Derick Mercado-Labonte, 29, near Talcott Forest Road in the US state of Connecticut in March, allegedly searched "Does God forgive murderers?" online in the lead-up to the murder. Mercado-Labonte was found dead in a wooded area behind a condominium complex, shot once in the head and once in the shoulder.

Court documents allege that Martinez made several search queries on the morning before the killing. Kenneth Gray, a University of New Haven professor, said such searches offer insight into a suspect's mindset, according to a report in NBC Connecticut.

Investigators said a key fob found in Mercado-Labonte's pocket led them to his vehicle in a nearby parking lot. Surveillance video allegedly showed two figures near the car before they walked toward Farmington Avenue. Police said the shooting happened about 30 minutes later.

No motive has yet been ascertained. However, investigators revealed that Martinez and Mercado-Labonte had met at a restaurant and bar in Middletown a few days before he was killed.

Police highlighted that surveillance footage and cellphone data were central to the investigation that led to Martinez's arrest.

Also Read | IITian Earning Rs 1 Crore, Owner of 3 Houses, Borrows Rs 15,000 For Income Tax Return, Chartered Accountant Claims

Court documents state Martinez began making phone calls about 18 minutes after the shooting, including to two family members. Her sister later picked her up and told investigators Martinez seemed to be in a good mood, saying she "had her handbag with her" and it "seemed like she had a good night."

Police later recovered a gun from a purse in Martinez's vehicle that they said matched the weapon used in the shooting.

According to court documents, Martinez denied knowing the victim and declined to be interviewed. Family members told detectives they did not believe she was capable of the crime.

Martinez remains held on a $1 million bond and is scheduled to appear in court later this week.