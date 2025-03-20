Woman Seeks Rs 6 Lakh For Chores, Divorce Court Awards Her This Amount

A Chinese court awarded a woman five times the compensation she requested in a divorce case. The woman, identified as Hu, filed for divorce from her husband Wang following years of disputes, particularly over their child's education. Hu got married in 2011 and had a daughter the same year. She left her job to focus on homemaking, taking on full responsibility for childcare and household duties.

When she filed for divorce at the end of 2024 in the Zhongyuan District Court, Hu demanded Rs 6 lakh (50,000 yuan) as compensation for the domestic responsibilities she shouldered. Her claim was rooted in the belief that her unpaid labour during the marriage deserved recognition.

The court granted her custody of the child and ordered Wang to contribute financially to them. It also ruled that Wang must pay Hu Rs 30 lakh (2,50,000 yuan) as compensation for years of household chores. The decision surprised Wang, who was not expecting such an outcome, according to a report in South China Morning Post (SCMP).

“We told him that housework is intangible, but it does not mean it is valueless. Housework should be shared between a couple,” SCMP quoted Assistant Judge Fu Saiya as saying.

Under China's Civil Code, a spouse who assumes a greater share of domestic responsibilities — such as childcare or caregiving for elderly family members — has the right to seek financial compensation during divorce proceedings.

Judge Fu elaborated on the importance of this legal provision, stating, “This rule confirms the value of doing housework. It is helpful to encourage family members to all participate in doing housework, impel the husband and the wife to respect each other and eliminate the discrimination for the party who completes most of the housework.”

The verdict ignited widespread debate on social media, according to SCMP. The ruling received widespread support, with many praising the court's decision as fair and justified. Some highlighted the often-overlooked physical and mental toll of household labour, saying that maintaining a home and caring for a family is just as demanding as traditional employment. Others expressed relief that such contributions were being formally acknowledged in legal proceedings.