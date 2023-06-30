Woman Rescued After Falling Off 10th Deck Of Cruise Ship

The cruise ship was on its way to Willemstad from Punta Cana.

A woman holidaying on a cruise was rescued this week after falling from the 10th deck, according to NBC News. Quoting the US Coast Guard, the outlet said that the incident happened near the Dominican Republic. The Coast Guard got the call to rescue the 42-year-old woman, an American citizen, at 5.44pm (local time) on Sunday. She was on board Mariner of the Seas cruise ship, which was 27 nautical miles south of Punta Cana on its way to Willemstad, in the Dutch Caribbean island of Curacao, the outlet further said.

"The passenger was recovered alive and reported to be in good health, after reportedly falling into the water from 10th deck of the ship," the Coast Guard said.

"No medical evacuation of the passenger was requested by the cruise ship. The passenger was being kept on the cruise ship's medical facility and later transferred to the Hospital in Willemstad, Curacao for evaluation," it added.

The woman's name has not been released by the authorities. She spent 45 minutes in the water, as per Fox News.

Royal Caribbean, which operates the ship, also confirmed the incident in a statement. "Thankfully, the guest was successfully recovered and was brought on board. Our care team is now offering assistance and support to them and their traveling party," the outlet quoted the company as saying in a statement.

The woman was discovered in good health and brought back aboard the Mariner of the Seas by the US Coast Guard, the Fox News report said.

She received immediate care from the ship's medical team, the report added.