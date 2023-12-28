Woman Killed, Driver Injured After Gunmen Open Fire On Car in US

No arrests have been made and the police are trying to find a motive.

A woman was killed when three gunmen ambushed a car in Queens, a county in New York, on Wednesday. The man who was driving the car was injured in the incident, CBS News reported quoting the police. A video of the incident shows the three men - two of them wearing hoods to hide their faces - casually walking across Liberty Avenue by 127th Street. The three then quickly pull out guns and start shooting into a parked car, the CCTV clip further shows.

An eyewitness said the men fired at least 20 shots and ran away.

"Like, semi-automatic. It goes bang bang, then bang bang bang," the man, who has not been identified, told CBS News.

Police said the woman, 28-year-old Clarisa Burgos, was shot in the head and died on the spot. The man driving the vehicle was 39 years old and was shot in chest and torso, they added.

He drove away from the spot to escape the gunmen. The man reached 103rd police precinct two miles (3.2 kilometres) away to get help, according to CBS News.

"He was then rushed to the hospital. We're told he is expected to survive," a police spokesperson said.

"That's crazy to hear. That's not right. It makes me sad... That's not nice. Not happy at all," said another eyewitness.

A New York Post report said that no arrests have been made yet, and the police are trying to find the motive for the shooting.

Speaking to the outlet, Ms Burgos' aunt expressed shock.

"We've raised her in a good way, with love. God knows what has happened to her," she said.

Her relationship to the driver was not immediately clear.