Woman In US Tossed '10 Feet Into The Air' By Bison At Yellowstone Park

Bison have injured more people in Yellowstone than any other animal.

A 25-year-old woman in the United States was attacked by a bison at the Yellowstone National Park earlier this week. The park has not released the woman's name, but in a release said, “The bison gored the woman and tossed her 10 feet into the air.”

The woman, from the state of Ohio, was on a trip around the historic national park when she spotted a bison. She then approached the animal within 10 feet of it, there were two other individuals around her when the incident occurred, the national park further said in the release. The bison then approached the boardwalk where the woman was standing and proceeded to attack her.

The woman sustained a puncture wound among other injuries. Park emergency medical providers responded to the incident immediately and transported her via ambulance to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center.

According to the news release posted by the park, “Wildlife in Yellowstone National Park are wild and can be dangerous when approached. When an animal is near a campsite, trail, boardwalk, parking lot, or in a developed area, give it space. Stay more than 25 yards (23 m) away from all large animals - bison, elk, bighorn sheep, deer, moose, and coyotes and at least 100 yards (91 m) away from bears and wolves. If need be, turn around and go the other way to avoid interacting with a wild animal in close proximity.”

“This is the first reported incident in 2022 of a visitor threatening a bison (getting too close to the animal) and the bison responding to the threat by goring the individual,” it added.

Bison have injured more people in Yellowstone than any other animal. They are unpredictable and can run three times faster than humans.