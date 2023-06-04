Woman In South Korea Kills And Dismembers Victim ''Out Of Curiosity'', Arrested

Police said they are conducting tests to see if she is a psychopath.

A 23-year-old true crime fanatic in South Korea has been arrested for killing and dismembering a woman, the Independent reported.

According to the police, the killing was done "out of curiosity," as the woman was obsessed with true crime TV shows and books and wanted to experience murder first-hand, South Korea's oldest newspaper The Chosun Ilboreported.

The woman, identified as Jung Yoo-jung, 23, confessed to the killing and was indicted for murder on Friday. She initially claimed to have killed the victim during an argument. However, she later retracted the statement and called it a lie, per The Chosun Ilbo.

"Jung was found to have premeditated the crime driven by a desire to kill someone after she became obsessed with murder from TV programs and books," a police spokesman said.

As per the police, she had carefully planned the murder and planned it months in advance. An investigation of her mobile phone revealed that she had been searching the internet for ways to hide a body three months prior to the tragedy. She had also allegedly watched numerous true crime TV shows and borrowed crime books from a library.

She then found her victim through an app that connects parents with private tutors and posed as the mother of a ninth-grader. She told the victim her daughter would come to her home for a consultation.

On the day of the crime, Jung went to the home disguised as a student wearing a school uniform and then fatally stabbed the victim.

She then dismembered the body, placed some of the corpse in a suitcase, and dumped it in a wooded area by a river to make it look like the ''victim had disappeared''. She also kept the victim's mobile phone, ID card, and wallet, attempting to ''commit a perfect crime.''



However, the taxi driver who took her to the wooded area got suspicious and alerted the police, following which cops found blood-stained clothes in the bags.



Police said they are conducting tests to see if Jung is a psychopath.

"Jung also said she feels sorry for what she did. We are conducting tests to see if she is a psychopath. Jung was a loner and a recluse who has been unemployed since graduating from high school five years ago,'' police said.





