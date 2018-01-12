Woman Held At Heathrow Airport For 'Preparing For Terror Acts'

Officers from the Metropolitan Police's Counter Terrorism Command arrested the woman, who arrived on a flight from Addis Ababa, under section 5 of the Terrorist Act 2006.

World | | Updated: January 12, 2018 20:29 IST
4 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Woman Held At Heathrow Airport For 'Preparing For Terror Acts'

She was detained under PACE (Police and Criminal Evidence Act) is now in police custody

London:  A 27-year-old British woman was arrested on Friday at the Heathrow Airport on suspicion of "preparing for terrorist acts", police said.

Officers from the Metropolitan Police's Counter Terrorism Command arrested the woman, who arrived on a flight from Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, under section 5 of the Terrorist Act 2006, Metro.co.uk reported.

Comments
Close [X]
"She was detained under PACE (Police and Criminal Evidence Act) and taken to a south London police station, where she currently remains in police custody," police said.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Trending

British woman arrestedBritish woman terrorism chargesHeathrow Airport

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
ISROHot YogaLiving HealthyPrice ComparisonDealsSouth Africa vs IndiaLalu YadavAadhaar Virtual IDDonald Trump

................................ Advertisement ................................