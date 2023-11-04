Woman Falls Out Of Window, Man Sustains Serious Injures After XL Bully Attack In UK

The dog thought to be a bully XL type has been seized. (Representative pic)

A man and a woman in the United Kingdom were seriously injured after a suspected American bully XL attack. According to The Independent, the incident took place on Friday in Mansfield. Police believe that the woman fell from the window of a flat where the attack began. The pair were taken to hospital with serious injuries after officers responded to reports that the dog was still "on the loose". The injuries sustained are not believed to be life-threatening, the outlet reported.

Following the incident, the dog thought to be a bully XL type was seized from a nearby property and taken to secure kennels. Nottinghamshire Police said that they currently believe that the woman, whose identity hasn't been revealed, fell from the window of a flat after being attacked by the dog.

A 38-year-old man and 24-year-old woman have been arrested, officers added, as per the BBC. The duo have been held on suspicion of allowing a dog to be dangerously out of control. An investigation is still ongoing to establish the full circumstance, cops said.

Meanwhile, this incident comes after the UK government announced XL bully dogs will be banned from the end of this year after a surge in deadly attacks. The breed has been added to the list of prohibited dogs under the Dangerous Dogs Act. therefore, from 1 February next year, it will be illegal to own one, unless the owner has successfully applied for it to be exempt.

According to The Independent, owners will face a criminal record and an unlimited fine after that date unless their dog is on an exemption list and they comply with strict requirements, such as microchipping and neutering their pets. UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak had pledged last month that the breed would be added to the Dangerous Dogs Act list by the end of the year, calling it a "danger to our communities".

Meanwhile, in a similar incident, a 10-month-old baby in the United Kingdom was seriously injured after being attacked by a normally "loving and affectionate" family dog last month. Police said that the animal, a Cane Corso X, savaged the baby at a property in Hoyland, Barnsley, after he started to cry.

At the time, the baby's family said that their dog had never shown any signs of aggression before the horrifying incident. According to them, the animal is normally "pleasant" and "affectionate" with children. However, the family added that the dog may have become stressed by fireworks being set off in the local area.