Woman Complains Of UTI, Scan Reveals Glass Tumbler In Bladder

The glass tumbler removed from the woman's body.

A woman from Tunisia, who went to the doctors complaining of urinary tract infection (UTI), was shocked to know that there was a glass tumbler stuck in her bladder for four years. The 45-year-old went to the hospital complaining of UTI symptoms, like leaking, requiring her to always needing the toilet.

But a scan of the woman's bladder revealed a large bladder stone with a glass encased. The doctors said that the stone was a “giant” 8-cm wide that completely encased what appeared to be a drinking glass. The woman's identity has not been revealed.

According to New York Post, the woman told the doctors that she had used the drinking glass as a sex toy four years ago. The report further said that she had inserted the glass tumbler into the urethra instead of the vagina.

The woman's case has been published in a medical journal Science Direct, which also carried the scan and the images of the glass and the stone encasing.

A scan of the woman's abdomen revealed the glass tumbler-like object inside.

The medical journal describes such objects as “intra-vesical foreign bodies”. It said that such cases have been reported earlier and the many patients fail to remove them themselves and are very embarrassed to seek medical advice, which results into such scenarios.

The doctors at Habib Bourguiba University Hospital in Tunisian city of Sfax had to perform a cystolithotomy - a type of open surgery used to remove the bladder stone.

They further said that no medical history was found except mood disorders. The doctors also said there was no blood in her urine.

In the discussion part of the case published in the medial journal, a comment said that such voluntary introduction through the urethral meatus often reflects a particular psychopathological condition.

Bladder stones are hard masses of minerals, which develop inside the body when urine is not completely emptied from the bladder. The doctors have seen them grow around foreign objects found inside the body.