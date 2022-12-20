Woman Arrested After Breaking Into Robert De Niro's Apartment In New York City

Robert De Niro and his daughter were present at home at the time of the burglary.

After breaking into American actor Robert De Niro's rented townhouse early on Monday while the actor and his daughter were there, a lady who is a repeat offender was arrested by the New York City Police.

Shanice Aviles, 30, crept down a stairwell leading to the 79-year-old Oscar winner's Upper East Side basement around 2:30 a.m. and forced her way inside with a pipe or metal bar, according to police and a New York Post report.

A representative for the NYPD's deputy commissioner of public information told CNN that at roughly 2:45 a.m., officers detained the 30-year-old woman inside a home as she tried to remove belongings. An iPad and Christmas gifts were included with the property. According to the spokesperson, there were visible traces of forced entry at the basement door of the house. The woman was arrested, and charges are awaited.

According to sources, Aviles was charged with burglary, adding to an already lengthy criminal record that already includes at least 16 arrests this year alone.

The burglar, Shanice Aviles, also smiled for the camera as police led her out of the New York Police Department's 19th Precinct stationhouse, en route for Manhattan court. According to Fox News, the Manhattan woman, who has a history of "numerous burglary arrests," was charged in a similar manner for her most recent offense: breaking into the temporary home of "Raging Bull" actor and activist Michael B. Jordan.

According to NYPD statistics, the rate of felony recidivism for burglary within 60 days in 2021 was 24%. Statistics from 2017, before bail reform, show the recidivism rate was 7%. Current NYPD statistics from 2022 so far show the rate is holding steady at 24%.