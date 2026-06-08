Willing To Work Together: China's Xi Jinping To North Korea's Kim Jong Un

Xi Jinping and Kim Jong Un met earlier.
- China's President Xi Jinping expressed willingness to enhance ties with North Korea
- Xi Jinping aims to maintain close strategic communication with Kim Jong Un
- China and North Korea plan to elevate their bilateral relationship to new heights
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China's President Xi Jinping told North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Monday that he was willing to work together to bring their countries' relations to "new heights", Chinese state media reported.
"I am willing to work with comrade General Secretary to maintain close strategic communication, continuously guiding the China-North Korea relationship to new heights," Xi told Kim, according to state news agency Xinhua.
"The two sides should strengthen exchanges in diplomacy, law enforcement, and the military," Xi added.
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