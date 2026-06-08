Willing To Work Together: China's Xi Jinping To North Korea's Kim Jong Un

China's President Xi Jinping told North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Monday that he was willing to work together to bring their countries' relations to "new heights", Chinese state media reported.

"I am willing to work with comrade General Secretary to maintain close strategic communication, continuously guiding the China-North Korea relationship to new heights," Xi told Kim, according to state news agency Xinhua.

"The two sides should strengthen exchanges in diplomacy, law enforcement, and the military," Xi added.

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