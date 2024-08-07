'Let's Win This': How Kamala Harris Chose Tim Walz Over Phone Call

Kamala Harris asked Tim Walz to join her race to the White House during a phone call with him.

US Vice President Kamala Harris has chosen Minnesota Governor Tim Walz as her running mate, a decision that came as a surprise to many.

With only 16 days to take a call on her potential Vice-President, Harris chose Walz, who was left off early lists of likely running mates.

Harris asked Walz to join her race to the White House during a phone conversation with him.

"Listen, I want you to do this with me," the Democratic nominee told the Governor. "Would you be my running mate?" she can be heard asking Walz in a video posted to her Instagram account.

Tim Walz responded that he would be "honoured" to join the ticket.

"The joy that you are bringing back to the country, the enthusiasm that's out there, it'll be a privilege to take this with you across the country," he said.

Walz, 60, is a veteran of the Army National Guard and a former high school social studies teacher and football coach. He was elected to Congress in 2006 and won six terms representing a rural area of Minnesota that typically leaned conservative.

Harris praised Walz for his dedication and service to the nation. "You understand our country, you have dedicated yourself to our country in so many different and beautiful ways," she said. "I have just the utmost respect for you."

As they concluded their telephonic conversation, Harris stressed their shared vision. "We're going to do this, we're going to win, and we're going to unify our country and remind everyone that we're fighting for the future."

"Let's do this. Let's win this thing," Walz echoed.

Walz gained traction online with his folksy mannerisms and viral comments calling Republican nominee Donald Trump and his running mate, Ohio Senator JD Vance, "weird". His unconventional style, including fueling his campaign with Diet Mountain Dew, has made him a historic choice.

Soon after the official announcement was made, the Democratic Presidential candidate and her Vice Presidential pick made their first campaign stop in Philadelphia on Tuesday. The Democratic duo stood before a packed house at Temple University as the electric crowd of thousands exploded when the two walked out on stage together.

Harris' selection of Walz as her running mate has been a fundraising boon for the Democratic presidential ticket, raising more than $20 million since the announcement.