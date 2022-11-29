Will Smith Speaks On Infamous Oscars Slap: 'It Was Bottled Rage'

Will Smith also shared that he had to forgive himself for being a human.

Hollywood actor Will Smith recently appeared for an interview on 'The Daily Show with Trevor Noah'. The actor was present to promote his historical drama 'Emancipation,' during the show, the actor also talked about his infamous Oscars slap of Chris Rock. In the interview, he revealed that there was a lot of bottled rage inside him that night.

When noted comedian and Television host Trevor Noah asked Smith about his journey since the slap incident, he responded by saying that it was a "horrific night." Smith told Noah that there are "many complexities and nuances to it. But at the end of the day, I just, I lost it, you know." He added, "I guess what I would say, you just never know what somebody's going through."

Further in the interview, Smith shared that he was going through something that night. He said, "You're asking, what did I learn? And it's that we just got to be nice to each other man." He added, "You know, it's like, it's hard. And I guess the thing that was most painful for me is, I took my hard and made it hard for other people. You know, it's like, I understood the idea when they say hurt people hurt people."

"I was gone. That was a rage that had been bottled for a really long time," Smith explained.

Smith also shared that when he returned home after the incident, his nine-year-old nephew was waiting for him and asked him, "Why did you hit that man, Uncle Will?"

Will Smith also shared that he had to forgive himself for being a human. He said, "I had to forgive myself for being human. Trust me, there's nobody that hates the fact that I'm human more than me. And just finding that space for myself within myself to be human. It's like, I want, I've always wanted to be Superman. I've always wanted to swoop in and save the damsel in distress, you know. And I had to humble down, you know, and realize that I'm a flawed human, and I still have an opportunity to go out in the world and contribute in a way that fills my heart, and hopefully helps other people."

In another interview with Fox5, the actor said that he completely understands if the audience doesn't want to see him on screen again. "I completely understand that, if someone is not ready. I would absolutely respect that and allow them their space to not be ready."

