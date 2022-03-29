'Will Smith Has To Punch Chris Rock': 2016 Tweet Goes Viral

The internet has been divided on Will Smith slapping Chris Rock.

Actor Will Smith punching comedian-actor Chris Rock is the only incident fans remember from the Oscars ceremony. It resonated across the world and divided the internet. But now, some users on Twitter have dug out an old tweet which predicted an altercation between Smith and Rock.

The tweet, posted by a user Jason, is from the 2016 Oscars ceremony which was also hosted by Rock. The comedian took a dig at Will Smith's wife Jada Pinkett-Smith for skipping the ceremony.

"Will Smith has to punch Chris Rock in the face.... He has no choice," Jason said in his February 29, 2016 tweet, which is now trending.

Will Smith has to punch Chris Rock in the face .... He has no choice — J A S O N (@_ja_s_on_) February 29, 2016

On Monday, he posted a YouTube link as "reference" to his 2016 tweet, in which Rock is heard mocking Jada Pinkett-Smith at the 2016 Oscar ceremony.

Pinkett-Smith had boycotted the Oscars that year due to a lack of diversity amongst the nominees. But Rock claimed she wasn't invited.

In response, Pinkett Smith said she wants to "keep it moving" beyond the jokes.

Twitter users are amused to find the tweet and are posting some hilarious comments.

“Only thing missing now is a Simpsons clip predicting this years ago,” a user tweeted. “Dude predicted the future 6 years ago,” another user posted.

One Twitter user said “prophecy delayed is not prophecy denied”.

The Academy has launched a formal review of the incident involving Rock and Smith, who won the Best Actor award on Sunday night.

Smith apologised to Rock in a note posted on his Instagram handle. "I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness," Smith wrote.