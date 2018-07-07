Will Return To Pakistan In 10 Days: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Maryam Nawaz Sharif has been given a 7-year term and was speaking to media in London

Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif's daughter and Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) leader Maryam Nawaz today said that she and her father will return to the country within 10 days.

Maryam Nawaz Sharif was speaking to media in London, a day after an accountability court in Pakistan sentenced the three-time Premier to 10 years in prison while she got a seven-year term in the Avenfield corruption reference, related to the Sharif family's purchase of upscale London flats.

Asked whether the father-daughter duo will return within the 10-day deadline set for appeal, she said that consultation was underway against the decision and the lawyers were looking at the matter from legal angles, Geo News reported.

"Due process will be implied against the court's decision," said Maryam Nawaz, adding that the institutions in the UK already told the Pakistani institutions that no illegality was carried out".

The Avenfield reference is one of the several corruption cases filed against Sharif and his children by the anti-corruption body on the Supreme Court's directives in the last year's Panamagate verdict.

Apart from the prison sentence, Sharif was fined $10 million while Maryam was fined $2.6 million. Her husband and PML-N lawmaker Captain Mohammad Safdar Awan (retd) was handed a year in jail.