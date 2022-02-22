'Will Hurt A Lot': EU Ministers Agree On Sanctions Against Russia

The sanctions "will hurt Russia and will hurt a lot," said EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell.

Foreign ministers of EU countries on Tuesday unanimously agreed new sanctions against Russia over its recognition of breakaway regions in Ukraine's east and deployment of troops there, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said.

"We also unanimously agreed on an initial sanctions package," Le Drian told reporters after the Paris meeting of top diplomats, accusing Russia of "violating international law" and "breaching its commitments".

EU sanctions against Russia will also target Russian parliament members who backed recognising breakaway regions as independent and will inflict severe damage on the country, the EU's foreign policy chief said Tuesday.

"The sanctions will hurt Russia and will hurt a lot," Josep Borrell told reporters, adding that targets for asset freezes and visa bans included 351 members of the Russian Duma lower house who appealed to President Vladimir Putin to recognise the two regions as independent.