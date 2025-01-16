"Will Enable Sustained Supply Of Aide": India Welcomes Gaza Ceasefire Deal

India welcomed the three-phased ceasefire and hostages release agreement between Israel and Hamas and expressed hope that it would lead to a "safe and sustained supply of humanitarian assistance" to the people of Gaza after a 15-month-long war.

"We welcome the announcement of the agreement for the release of hostages and a ceasefire in Gaza. We hope this will lead to a safe and sustained supply of humanitarian assistance to the people of Gaza. We have consistently called for the release of all hostages, ceasefire, and return to a path of dialogue and diplomacy," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

A ceasefire and hostage release accord between Israel and Hamas, which controls Gaza, emerged on Wednesday after months of mediation by Qatar, Egypt and the United States and 15 months of bloodshed that devastated the coastal territory and inflamed the Middle East.

The deal outlines a six-week initial ceasefire with the gradual withdrawal of Israeli forces from the Gaza Strip, where tens of thousands have been killed. Hostages taken by Hamas would be freed in exchange for Palestinian prisoners held by Israel.

The agreement also calls for a surge in humanitarian assistance to Gaza, and the United Nations and the International Committee of the Red Cross said they were preparing to scale up their aid operations.

However, hours after the deal was announced, Israel intensified strikes on Gaza, residents and authorities in the Palestinian enclave said. Israel's acceptance of the deal will not be official until it is approved by the country's security cabinet and government, with votes slated for Thursday, an Israeli official said.

According to a Reuters report, heavy Israeli bombardment, especially in Gaza City, killed 32 people late on Wednesday. The strikes continued early on Thursday and reportedly destroyed houses in Rafah in southern Gaza, Nuseirat in central Gaza and in northern Gaza.