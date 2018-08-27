Will Continue To Work For New NAFTA Deal: Canada

"Progress between Mexico and the United States is a necessary requirement for any renewed NAFTA agreement," a Canadian spokesperson said

World | | Updated: August 27, 2018 21:37 IST
Will Continue To Work For New NAFTA Deal: Canada

Canada said it will sign a new agreement that is good for the country (File photo)

Ottawa, Canada: 

Canada is encouraged by the continued optimism shown by its NAFTA partners and will continue to negotiate for a deal, but will only sign a new agreement that is good for Canada, a spokesman for Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland said on Monday.

"Progress between Mexico and the United States is a necessary requirement for any renewed NAFTA agreement. We are in regular contact with our negotiating partners, and we will continue to work toward a modernized NAFTA. We will only sign a new NAFTA that is good for Canada and good for the middle class. Canada's signature is required," spokesman Adam Austen said in an email.

© Thomson Reuters 2018


(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

