Will Continue To Work For New NAFTA Deal: Canada

Canada is encouraged by the continued optimism shown by its NAFTA partners and will continue to negotiate for a deal, but will only sign a new agreement that is good for Canada, a spokesman for Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland said on Monday.
"Progress between Mexico and the United States is a necessary requirement for any renewed NAFTA agreement. We are in regular contact with our negotiating partners, and we will continue to work toward a modernized NAFTA. We will only sign a new NAFTA that is good for Canada and good for the middle class. Canada's signature is required," spokesman Adam Austen said in an email.
(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)